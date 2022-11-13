Singletary rushed 13 times for 47 yards and two touchdowns while catching one of two targets for no gain in Sunday's 33-30 overtime loss to the Vikings.

Singletary scored touchdowns of five yards and one yard in the first quarter. He scored seven times on the ground last season, but these were Singletary's first two rushing touchdowns of 2022. Buffalo relied on Singletary more down the stretch last season as the weather got colder, and the same pattern could be emerging again based on this performance in near-freezing temperatures. He'll look to build on this performance in Week 11 against the Browns.