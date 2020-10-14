Singletary rushed 11 times for 25 yards and caught his lone target for eight yards in Tuesday's 42-16 loss to Tennessee.

Singletary was held to a season-low yardage total on the ground, despite serving as the lead back with Zack Moss (toe) inactive for a third consecutive game. Veteran backup T.J. Yeldon ended up outplaying Singletary, with 52 rushing yards on seven carries and a receiving touchdown. The Bills' next opponent is a Chiefs team that has been vulnerable on the ground, but Singletary will face competition for carries, especially if Moss is able to return.