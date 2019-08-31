Bills' Devin Singletary: Sees boost with McCoy release
Singletary is poised to receive a significant share of the backfield carries after the release of LeSean McCoy, which was reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.
While the Bills made a point of suggesting McCoy was still "the guy" in Buffalo after drafting Singletary in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, that thought process quickly dissipated after the rookie put together an excellent training camp. The 21-year-old will likely still split time with Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon to start, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Singletary take on more of the backfields reps as the season progresses considering Gore's advanced age (36 years old) and Yeldon's pigeonholed role as the pass-catching threat out of the backfield.
