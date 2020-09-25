With Zack Moss (toe) out this week, Singletary should see added carries Sunday against the Rams.

Through the Bills' first two games, Singletary logged 19 rushing attempts for 86 yards, while adding seven catches on 10 targets for 43 yards. In that span, Moss carried 17 times for 48 yards and caught three of his four targets for 16 yards and a TD. With Moss unavailable this weekend, Singletary should see the bulk of Buffalo's backfield work versus Los Angeles, with T.J. Yeldon a candidate to be active for the first time this season and see some change-of-pace action. Though the Rams are 2-0, they've allowed 257 rushing yards to date, resulting in solid fantasy results for Ezekiel Elliott in Week 1 and Miles Sanders in Week 2.