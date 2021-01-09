Singletary rushed three times for 21 yards and caught all three of his targets for 23 yards in Saturday's 27-24 wild-card round win over the Colts.

Singletary played second fiddle to Zack Moss (seven carries, four catches) for most of the game but took over as the lead back after Moss was carted off with an ankle injury early in the fourth quarter. The running back position is an afterthought in a Bills offense that relies mostly on quarterback Josh Allen in all situations, as evidenced by Allen's 35 pass attempts and team-high 11 rushing attempts. That said, Singletary should see an uptick in workload in the AFC divisional round next week if Moss is unavailable.