Singletary rushed 11 times for 49 yards and secured four of five targets for 47 yards in the Bills' 23-20 win over the Ravens on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Singletary finished with a strong fantasy performance overall despite the lack of touchdowns and a first-quarter lost fumble that led to a Ravens field goal. The versatile back was once again encouragingly involved in the passing game after racking up a season-high nine receptions in Week 3, and Sunday's effort on the ground marked his first time over 4.0 yards per carry since Week 1. Singletary's next opportunity to build on his early-season production comes in a Week 5 home matchup against the Steelers.