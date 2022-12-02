Singletary rushed 13 times for 51 yards and a touchdown and failed to bring in either of his two targets in the Bills' 24-10 win over the Patriots on Thursday night.

Singletary still enjoyed a solid night overall from a fantasy perspective thanks in large part to his one-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, his fourth rushing score in the last three games. However, it's worth noting rookie backfield mate James Cook logged one additional carry and 13 more yards, and he also posted a 6-41 line through the air on six targets. Therefore, it will be interesting to see how the division of labor shapes up on a Week 14 home divisional showdown against the Jets a week from this coming Sunday.