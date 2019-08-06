Bills' Devin Singletary: Solid depth chart positioning
Singletary is listed as the third running back on the Bills' first unofficial depth chart.
The key takeaway here is that the rookie third-rounder from Florida Atlantic is already ahead of veteran T.J. Yeldon on the depth chart. As expected, Singletary is behind LeSean McCoy and Frank Gore, but those two are well on the wrong side of 30 and it's not even a certainty both will be with the team all season. The shifty Singletary is a good upside play toward the end of drafts.
