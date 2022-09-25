Singletary rushed nine times for 13 yards and brought in nine of 11 targets for 78 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 21-19 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

As the lopsided stat line implies, Singletary was absolutely stymied on the ground but stellar through the air. The versatile back led the Bills' air attack in receptions and receiving yards while tying with Stefon Diggs in targets. Singletary's two-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter was his first score of any kind this season, and he's now collected 13 catches over his first three games. Singletary will aim to boost his rushing totals back up in a Week 4 road matchup versus the Ravens.