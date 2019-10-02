Play

Singletary (hamstring) will be a limited practice participant Wednesday, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.

Singletary previously turned in limited practices last Thursday and Friday, ultimately being ruled out in a game-time decision prior to Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Patriots. He seems to have a decent shot at returning for Sunday's game in Tennessee, though it will be hard to have any confidence unless he returns to full participation Thursday and/or Friday. Singletary's eventual return could push T.J. Yeldon out of a passing-down role, in addition to threatening some of Frank Gore's workload on the ground.

