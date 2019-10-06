Singletary (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, will stage a pregame workout before the Bills decide on his status, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Fortunately for Singletary's fantasy managers, the Bills and Titans play in the early wave of Sunday's games, so resolution on his status will come when Buffalo releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. EDT kickoff. If Singletary's hamstring issue sidelines him for a third consecutive week, Frank Gore would be in store for another turn as Buffalo's top option on the ground.