Bills' Devin Singletary: Status hinges on pregame workout
Singletary (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, will stage a pregame workout before the Bills decide on his status, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Fortunately for Singletary's fantasy managers, the Bills and Titans play in the early wave of Sunday's games, so resolution on his status will come when Buffalo releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. EDT kickoff. If Singletary's hamstring issue sidelines him for a third consecutive week, Frank Gore would be in store for another turn as Buffalo's top option on the ground.
More News
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Questionable for Week 5•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Practicing for third straight day•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Remains limited at practice•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Starts week as limited participant•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Inactive, but close•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Inactive Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 5, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 5 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football Injury Report
Dave Richard has the low-down on the impactful injuries that will affect your Fantasy matchups...
-
Week 5 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 5 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...