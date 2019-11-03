Bills' Devin Singletary: Stays hot in win over Washington
Singletary ran for 95 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries, while hauling in three of four targets for 45 receiving yards during Sunday's 24-9 win against the Redskins.
After amassing 127 rushing yards and a touchdown through Buffalo's first two games of the year, Singletary was beleaguered by a hamstring injury and deemed unavailable to play between Weeks 3 and 6. Since returning Week 7 against Miami, the rookie third-round draft choice has resumed his strong debut campaign, averaging an impressive 4.7 yards per carry over the past three weeks while adding seven receptions for 75 yards. What is most encouraging in regards to his fantasy outlook is the massive uptick in workload, as Singletary's 20 rush attempts Sunday nearly tripled his previous season high of seven carries. Upcoming next is a matchup against a Cleveland defense that entered Week 9 ranking as a bottom-10 unit with more than 110 rushing yards surrendered per game to opposing running backs.
