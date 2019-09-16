Coach Sean McDermott said Monday the team is still gathering information regarding Singletary's hamstring injury and that the running back is day-to-day for now, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

At least it's not the "he's out for several months" news we're seeing throughout the league on a dark Monday. Singletary has made the most out of limited opportunities behind Frank Gore, carrying 10 times for 127 yards and his first NFL touchdown run Sunday, as well as a 5-28-0 line on six targets in the passing game. His arrow is trending upward if the hamstring injury isn't significant, something we'll likely know more about when the Bills resume practicing Wednesday.