Bills' Devin Singletary: Still No. 2 on paper
Coach Sean McDermott stated Wednesday that Frank Gore remains the team's top running back on the depth chart with Singletary as the No. 2, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. "Frank Gore and then we bring in Devin [Singletary] and then we bring in TJ [Yeldon]," McDermott said, when asked about the team's starting running back.
Singletary outgained the veteran 70-20 in terms of yards on the ground in the opener, and he did it in just four carries to Gore's 11. Singletary was also on the field for 48 offensive snaps (the team had 69) to Gore's 19. The third-round rookie is clearly a lot quicker and more athletic than his 36-year-old teammate, so it may only be a matter of time before he passes Gore on the depth chart. However, Singletary will still be seeing plenty of action even if McDermott gives Gore regular work as part of a committee.
