Singletary (hamstring) will play Sunday against the Dolphins, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

The rookie makes a long-awaited return following a Week 2 injury. While Frank Gore will garner most of the carries, the explosive Singletary offers an entirely different skill set and will certainly get sprinkled into the game plan with regularity. His touches will be somewhat limited with Gore around, but remember he's facing what may be one of the worst defenses of the decade, plus T.J. Yeldon was made an inactive for the contest.