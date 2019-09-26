Bills' Devin Singletary: Takes the field Thursday
Singletary (hamstring) was present for practice Thursday, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.
It remains to be seen how the Bills will classify his level of participation, but the running back's presence on the field Thursday is a step in the right direction with regard to Singletary's chances of returning to action Sunday against the Patriots.
