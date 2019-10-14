Bills' Devin Singletary: Taking part in practice
Singletary (hamstring) was on the field Monday during the Bills' practice, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Singletary has missed the Bills' last three games, but a Week 6 bye may have provided him with enough time to overcome his hamstring issue. On Wednesday, the team will unveil its first practice report of Week 7, which should provide a better idea regarding Singletary's status heading into Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins.
