Singletary (hamstring) was on the field Monday during the Bills' practice, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Singletary has missed the Bills' last three games, but a Week 6 bye may have provided him with enough time to overcome his hamstring issue. On Wednesday, the team will unveil its first practice report of Week 7, which should provide a better idea regarding Singletary's status heading into Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins.