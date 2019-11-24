Bills' Devin Singletary: Tallies 114 yards in win
Singletary ran for 106 yards on 21 carries and added an eight-yard catch during Sunday's 20-3 win over Denver.
The Broncos came into Sunday as one of the stingier run defense in the league over the past month or so, but Singletary plugged away for his first career 100-yard rushing performance. The rookie has been magnificent moving the chains this season, averaging 5.9 yards per carry despite just five carries of over 20 yards and none of 25 or more yards this season. His role is continuing to increase, with at least 16 touches in three of his last four games, and he should be counted on Thursday against a Dallas defense that is ranked in the top 10 in the league against the pass, but has been a little more generous against the run this season.
