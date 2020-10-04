Singletary's teammate Zack Moss is inactive for Sunday's game in Las Vegas.
While T.J. Yeldon will suit up, Moss not being out there leaves Singletary as the bell-cow back for another game. Singletary didn't score last week -- in fact, no Bills running back has rushed for a touchdown since Week 9 of last season -- but he did post 121 yards from scrimmage. Expect the second-year man to be plenty involved in both sides of the offense today.
More News
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Tops 100 scrimmage yards•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Should see more work in Week 3•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Paces backfield in Week 2 win•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Quiet in Week 1 win•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Facing uncertain backfield split•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Fumbling in practice•