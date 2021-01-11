With Zack Moss (ankle) expected to miss the rest of the playoffs, Singletary is set for the lead role in Buffalo's backfield, USA Today's Bradley Gelber reports.

Moss and Singletary worked in a 50/50 split for most of the season, apart from Weeks 3-5 when the rookie was out with a toe injury. Singletary handled 89, 89 and 63 percent of offensive snaps in those three games, averaging 14.0 carries for 50.7 yards and 0.33 TDs, plus 3.3 catches for 26.3 yards on 4.0 targets. The Bills could turn to Singletary in an every-down role again, but the might also let T.J. Yeldon and/or Taiwan Jones handle some snaps this Saturday against the Ravens.