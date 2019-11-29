Singletary carried the ball 14 times for 63 yards while catching three of four targets for 38 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 26-15 win over the Cowboys.

His TD came on a nifty trick play that saw wide receiver John Brown toss a strike to a wide-open Singletary, who trotted into the end zone for a 28-yard score. The rookie RB took a while to earn the trust of the Bills' coaching staff, but over the last five games he's piled up 484 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns, decisively supplanting Frank Gore at the top of the depth chart.