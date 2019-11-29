Bills' Devin Singletary: Tops 100 scrimmage yards again
Singletary carried the ball 14 times for 63 yards while catching three of four targets for 38 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 26-15 win over the Cowboys.
His TD came on a nifty trick play that saw wide receiver John Brown toss a strike to a wide-open Singletary, who trotted into the end zone for a 28-yard score. The rookie RB took a while to earn the trust of the Bills' coaching staff, but over the last five games he's piled up 484 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns, decisively supplanting Frank Gore at the top of the depth chart.
More News
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Tallies 114 yards in win•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Picks up 79 yards in win•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Produces with limited usage•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Stays hot in win over Washington•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Outplays Gore in loss•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Logs seven carries in return•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 QB Preview: Bench Watson?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 13 quarterback options, including...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Backfield messes
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back for Week 13 including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 13, identifying risky plays,...
-
Thanksgiving previews, Week 13 news
Ben Gretch previews the Thanksgiving games while Chris Towers gets you up to speed on the latest...