Singletary rushed 11 times for 82 yards and caught all three of his targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Chargers. He also lost a fumble.

Both Singletary and Zack Moss (nine carries for 59 yards) were effective on the ground, but quarterback Josh Allen scored Buffalo's lone rushing touchdown. With both Allen and Moss cutting into his production, Singletary has mustered just one touchdown heading into a Week 13 date with the 49ers. On the bright side, Singletary topped 100 scrimmage yards for just the second time all season.