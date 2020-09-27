Singletary rushed 13 times for 71 yards and caught four of five targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 35-32 win over the Rams.

Singletary carried the rushing load with Zack Moss (toe) out, as T.J. Yeldon (three carries for 18 yards) was the only other running back to touch the ball for the Bills. He failed to get into the end zone on a direct snap from the 1-yard line in the first quarter and ended up watching quarterback Josh Allen account for five touchdowns from inside the five-yard line, but Singletary's 121 scrimmage yards were eight shy of his combined total from Weeks 1 and 2. While his lack of usage in the red zone puts a cap on Singleatary's value, he should be a reliable source of yardage against the Raiders in Week 4.