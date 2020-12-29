Singletary rushed 10 times for 36 yards and caught both of his targets for 16 yards in Monday night's 38-9 win over the Patriots.

Singletary had a couple gains of 10-plus yards, but otherwise was held in check. In comparison, running mate Zack Moss rushed 10 times for 57 yards and a touchdown and caught one pass for no yards. Given Buffalo's backfield rotation, Singletary's weekly upside remains capped to a degree, but with double-digit touches in now four of his last five games, Singletary's usage is enough to warrant reasonable value ahead of Sunday's season finale versus the Dolphins.