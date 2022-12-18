Singletary rushed the ball 13 times for 42 yards in Saturday's 32-29 win over the Dolphins. He added three receptions on four targets for 28 yards.

Singletary earned 16 touches as compared to James Cook's seven. He wasn't particularly impressive in his capacity as either a runner or receiver, though he did help set up a touchdown late in the first quarter with a 13-yard reception. Singletary's involvement as a pass catcher was particularly encouraging, as he entered Saturday's contest having failed to earn more than two targets in five consecutive games. Singletary now has at least 70 total yards three times in that same span.