Singletary caught three of five passes for 25 yards and added six yard on two carries during Friday's 27-14 win over Carolina.

Singletary rotated in on Buffalo's opening field-goal drive becoming the featured back two drives later. It's been so far so good for the rookie back, who is the young gun in a sea of veteran backs in Western New York. After coming out of Florida Atlantic, he has reportedly garnered first-team reps in camp and has put together some solid -- if not strong -- preseason appearances. Singletary might be a big part of the Bills' future. The question is whether their present holds on long enough in 2019 to make him a relative non-factor as a rookie.