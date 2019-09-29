Bills' Devin Singletary: Trending toward another absence
Though Singletary (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, he's not expected to play in the contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
After sitting out the Week 3 win over the Bengals, Singletary displayed notable progress by putting in back-to-back limited practices to close out the current week. The Bills were encouraged by Singletary's showing Friday and seem to be treating him as a game-time call Sunday, but the team is apparently reluctant to bring him back while he remains at less than 100 percent health. Rapoport suggests that while Singletary may take part in the Bills' pregame routine, the rookie is ultimately expected to be included on the inactive list, setting Frank Gore up for another week as the team's top option on the ground.
