Singletary carried the ball 17 times for 85 yards and caught four of five targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 24-20 win over Kansas City.

For the first time this season, Singletary reached the century mark in scrimmage yards, although he'd topped 90 yards in two of the prior three games. While his production is trending up, the running back has still only scored one touchdown through six games in an offense dominated by Josh Allen heading into the Bills' Week 7 bye.