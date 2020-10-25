Singletary rushed eight times for 29 yards and caught two of five targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 18-10 win over the Jets.

Singletary had eight carries and five targets to Zack Moss' seven carries and three targets, but the latter finished with a 72-47 edge in scrimmage yards. Considering both running backs already cede a large chunk of Buffalo's rushing workload to quarterback Josh Allen -- who led the team with 11 carries for 61 yards in this one -- Singletary can ill afford to be outplayed by Moss. The second-year back out of FAU will look to bounce back in Week 8 against the Patriots.