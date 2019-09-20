Bills' Devin Singletary: Won't play Sunday
Singletary (hamstring) has been declared out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
We'll see if the rookie can heal up enough to ply his wares in what looks like a big Week 4 contest against the Patriots, where both teams could be 3-0. In the meantime, Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon are in line for extra work this week against the Bengals.
More News
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: No-go for Week 3•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Misses third straight practice•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Misses second straight practice•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Misses practice with hammy issue•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Still awaiting injury feedback•
-
Bills' Devin Singletary: Suffers hamstring injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Sleepers: Be ready to shift
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 3 plus offers...
-
Fantasy Football Week 3 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Week 3: Injuries, news and notes
Will Marlon Mack play? What's up with the Packers running backs and Saints quarterbacks? We...