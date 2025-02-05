Carter ended the 2024 regular season with 14 tackles (11 solo) and a defensed pass over 11 games.

After being selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Carter was used primarily in a rotational role as a rookie, though he did make three starts. The Duke product also had a five-game IR stint due to a wrist injury and didn't get any snaps during the Bills' three playoff games. The wrist injury seemed to stall Carter's development to some extent, as his role had been increasing prior to the IR stint. He'll look to stay healthy and continue to adjust to the NFL game as a sophomore next season.