Carter (Achilles) participated in Buffalo's OTAs on Wednesday, Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com reports.

Carter, who missed all of the Bills' 2025 season due to a torn Achilles, has now returned to the field and moved past his injury. The 2024 third-round pick from Duke appeared in 11 regular-season games during his rookie campaign, recording 14 total tackles and one pass defensed. Carter also bulked up to 330-pounds this offseason and is expected to compete for meaningful reps at nose tackle.