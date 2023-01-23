Patmon signed a reserve/future contract with the Bills on Monday, Chris Brown of the team's official site reports.

Patmon spent the first three seasons of his career on Indianapolis' active roster before he was waived Oct. 4. The 24-year-old then spent the rest of the Colts' campaign on the practice squad, but he became a free agent at the end of the regular season and joined up with Buffalo's practice squad Tuesday. While he did not see any action in Sunday's divisional-round loss to Cincinnati, Patmon will look to continue working with the Bills heading into the offseason.