Bills' Dion Dawkins: Gets hurt Sunday
Sep 27, 2020
Dawkins suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday's game against the Rams.
Dawkins suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter, so he failed to return to the contest. His practice status Tuesday and Wednesday will paint a clearer picture on his chances to suit up for next week's game against the Raiders.
