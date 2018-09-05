Bills' Dion Dawkins: Healthy to enter regular season
Dawkins (hip) participated in Wednesday's practice.
Buffalo's best lineman by a fair margin, Dawkins' continued health is key to the performance of every skill position player on the Bills. Dawkins will work to protect starting quarterback Nathan Peterman during Sunday's season-opener against the Ravens.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Jamaal Williams has a big opportunity in front of him, but he needs to hit the ground running...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Wide receiver is a deep position, and you've probably got a number of options to consider in...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: TE/K/DST
Jordan Reed is healthy, which means Jamey Eisenberg is starting him in Week 1. See who else...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Kenyan Drake may be listed as a co-starter, but there's no doubt he should be in your lineup...
-
Week 1 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Philip Rivers is always undervalued, and Jamey Eisenberg thinks he's one of the top quarterbacks...