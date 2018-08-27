Bills' Dion Dawkins: Misses preseason contest
Dawkins (hip) missed Sunday's preseason game against the Bengals.
We mention this not so much to inform the public that an offensive lineman missed a meaningless game, but more that those owning any Buffalo skill position players should be wary if Dawkins misses any time this season. The line was a disaster for most of the game in what was supposed to be a rehearsal for the regular season, and clearly it's a pretty big step down when the team's best lineman is not out there. Remember also the Bills lost three O-line starters from last season. On the bright side, no one has indicated yet that Dawkins' injury is more than a day-to-day thing.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Ranking Jaguars without Lee
The Jaguars lost Marqise Lee in their most recent preseason game. What does this offense look...
-
Fantasy football auction draft pricing
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Best Fantasy Football breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...