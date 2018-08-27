Dawkins (hip) missed Sunday's preseason game against the Bengals.

We mention this not so much to inform the public that an offensive lineman missed a meaningless game, but more that those owning any Buffalo skill position players should be wary if Dawkins misses any time this season. The line was a disaster for most of the game in what was supposed to be a rehearsal for the regular season, and clearly it's a pretty big step down when the team's best lineman is not out there. Remember also the Bills lost three O-line starters from last season. On the bright side, no one has indicated yet that Dawkins' injury is more than a day-to-day thing.

