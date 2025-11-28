Dawkins (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Steelers, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Dawkins opened Buffalo's week of practice with back-to-back DNPs after sustaining a concussion in the Week 12 loss to the Texans, so it's no surprise that he'll be sidelined Sunday. With Dawkins and Spencer Brown (shoulder) both out in Week 13, the Bills are expected to start Ryan Van Demark and Chase Lundt at left and right tackle, respectively.