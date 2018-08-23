Bills' Dion Dawkins: Works with trainers on side
Dawkins (hip) was spotted in full pads during Thursday's practice working with team trainers, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Dawkins missed Wednesday's practice with the hip injury but a one-day absence before working with trainers suggests the injury isn't of the severe variety. In all likelihood, Dawkins figures to be a game-time decision for the team's dress rehearsal preseason contest Sunday.
