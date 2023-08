Dale suffered a back injury and was forced to exit the Bills' 27-15 preseason loss to the Steelers early, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Dale entered the week dealing with both rib and back contusions and it's possible he re-aggravated one or both of the those injuries. The defensive tackle signed with Buffalo this offseason as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama and he's currently battling for a final roster spot.