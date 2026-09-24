Moore (shoulder) was not spotted on the practice field at the beginning of Thursday's session, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

There's still a chance Moore joins his teammates for practice Thursday but it's noteworthy nonetheless that he's not there as things get underway. Moore, who suffered an AC joint sprain in the Week 2 win over the Lions, reportedly "felt great" after Wednesday's practice, though he was in a non-contact jersey. The rest of the week will give more clarity on Moore's status as Sunday approaches. Buscaglia added that Keon Coleman (ankle) was also absent for the start of Thursday's session.