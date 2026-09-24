Moore (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant in Thursday's practice.

Moore kicked off Week 3 prep Wednesday as a limited participant, but it's unclear if his lack of activity a day later was the result of a setback or more of a pre-planned maintenance day while he tends to an AC joint sprain in his shoulder. In any case, what Moore is able to do during the Bills' final practice of the week Friday will ultimately determine whether he takes a designation into Sunday's game against the Chargers.