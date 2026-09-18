Moore exited Thursday night's game against the Lions in the second quarter with a shoulder injury, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

Moore was injured while attempting a diving catch in the end zone late in the second quarter. He immediately grabbed at his shoulder or collarbone area and was assisted off the field with trainers before being taken to the locker room. Prior to leaving, Moore failed to record any receptions. Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and Joshua Palmer will have to pick up the slack at wide receiver with Moore sidelined.