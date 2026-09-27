Moore (shoulder) is in line to suit up for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

When Moore was listed as questionable for Week 3 action Friday, head coach Joe Brady told Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News that the wide receiver would be a game-time decision. Moore had sandwiched limited sessions around an absence Thursday prior to those comments due to an AC joint sprain that he suffered in Week 2 against the Lions, but Schefter's report Sunday morning indicates that he'll avoid the Bills' inactive list about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.