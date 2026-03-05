The Bears agreed to trade Moore to the Bills on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Buffalo will send a second-round draft pick to Chicago in exchange for Moore and 2026 fifth-round pick.

Moore should instantly slot in as the top receiving option for Josh Allen under head coach Joe Brady. The veteran wide receiver had at least 1,157 receiving yards in both the 2020 and 2021 regular seasons with the Panthers, where Brady was the offensive coordinator at the time. Moore's 682 regular-season receiving yards with the Bears in 2025 marked the lowest total of his eight-year career, as he lost target share to recent draft picks Rome Odunze, Luther Burden and Colston Loveland (concussion). Khalil Shakir led the Bills in targets and receiving yards each of the past two regular seasons, compiling 148 catches for 1,540 receiving yards on 195 targets over that span.