Head coach Joe Brady said Thursday that Moore (shoulder) is "going to be able to do everything he can to be able to rock this week," Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Moore aggravated a shoulder injury during Buffalo's Week 4 loss to the Patriots. Brady didn't have a specific update on Moore's status Thursday, but it sounds like the veteran wide receiver at least has a chance to avoid missing Monday's game against the Rams. Moore has a 92-game regular-season ironman streak on the line.