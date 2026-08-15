Bills' DJ Moore: Not worried about injury

Moore noted after Saturday's 29-14 preseason win over the Panthers that he was "good to go" after an apparent lower-body injury that he sustained in the first quarter, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Moore finished Saturday's exhibition game with three catches on four targets for 61 yards, all of which came in the first two offensive drives. He appeared to pick up the injury on his final catch for 18 yards, but Brady relayed to reporters that the veteran wide receiver would have come out of the game anyways following that drive. Moore wasted no time in showing a rapport with Josh Allen, but the former's injury will be worth monitoring over the coming days, and it wouldn't be surprising if Moore doesn't play in the Bills' next preseason game, which takes place Saturday, Aug. 22 against the Browns.