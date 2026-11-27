Moore hauled in two of six targets for 15 yards in the Bills' 13-10 win over the Chiefs on Thursday.

Moore's production, like that of the rest of his fellow skill-position players, was very modest on a night when Josh Allen threw for only 81 yards and a pair of interceptions. The talented wideout's catch and yardage totals were both his third-lowest tallies of the season, but Moore is still averaging a formidable 14.6 yards per reception heading into a Week 13 road matchup against the Patriots on Sunday, Dec. 6.