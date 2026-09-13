Moore caught five of eight targets for 100 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 36-31 win over the Texans.

Moore made a strong first impression with the Bills, highlighted by a 43-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. The 29-year-old wide receiver had a career-low 682 receiving yards in 17 regular-season games with the Bears last year, but he has exceeded 1,000 yards in four of eight regular seasons split between the Panthers and Bears. Josh Allen spread the ball around as usual against Houston, but Moore paced the team with eight targets. Moore will look to build on this productive debut in Thursday's home opener against the Lions.