Moore didn't play against the Steelers in Thursday's exhibition victory.

Buffalo elected to rest the bulk of its projected regular-season starters, including Moore, for the team's final preseason game. The veteran wideout saw action in one exhibition contest, catching three of four targets for 61 yards. Moore left that game early due to an ankle injury but has since returned to practice, so he should be good to go as the Bills' top wideout in Week 1 of the regular season versus a tough Texans defense.