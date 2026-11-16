Moore caught four of six targets for 90 yards and a touchdown while rushing once for four yards in Sunday's 31-12 win over the Jets.

Moore's 45-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter accounted for half of his team-high total in receiving yards. This was his most productive outing since Moore went for 100 yards and a TD in his Bills debut, and the veteran wide receiver has chipped in 216 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in three games since returning from a shoulder injury. Josh Allen and James Cook continue to lead Buffalo's offense with their legs, but Moore has reestablished himself as Allen's top target in the passing game heading into a Week 11 home game against the Dolphins.